Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pattern shifts to cooler and calmer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a round of gusty thunderstorms, we now face general showers with some cooler air.

Temperatures will run below normal for this afternoon and evening. You will find highs in the 50s which is a far cry from yesterday’s 81-degree reading. It is a completely different weather world out there. Some showers will probably move through at times. Nothing strong or severe, just plain old rain.

By the time we reach the weekend, we enter a little bit of recovery mode. Temperatures will likely run closer to normal and eventually pass it. Everything should balance out quite nicely by early next week.

Take care of each other!

