Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pattern shifts to cooler and calmer

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a round of gusty thunderstorms, we now face general showers with some cooler air.

Temperatures will run below normal for this afternoon and evening. You will find highs in the 50s which is a far cry from yesterday’s 81-degree reading. It is a completely different weather world out there. Some showers will probably move through at times. Nothing strong or severe, just plain old rain.

By the time we reach the weekend, we enter a little bit of recovery mode. Temperatures will likely run closer to normal and eventually pass it. Everything should balance out quite nicely by early next week.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battling fire in downtown Lexington
Crews battle two-alarm fire in downtown Lexington
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
A teacher in the Beechwood Independent School District is accused of having sex with multiple...
Police investigating NKY teacher for having sex with students
Troopers: Small child killed in Clay County crash

Latest News

Temperatures stay on the chilly side
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Chill holds on today
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler air settles in for a couple of days
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Cooler Winds Take Over
A chilly blast of air
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast