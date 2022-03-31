Kentucky native describes impact of Tennessee wildfire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Winds on Wednesday have caused all kind of issues across the Commonwealth, even before the severe weather arrived. But our neighbors in Tennessee have been dealing with wildfires that have caused evacuations in Sevier County.

Bobby Epps, a Madison Central graduate, moved back to Tennessee several years ago and is working as a contractor on cabins only miles from the Wears Valley wildfire. He said he knows of 30 cabins that have already burned down in the area.

“You have people that their cabins have burned down and they’re trying to get all their personal belonging as they can or their pets, or their livestock and get them in safety,” Epps said.

While this wildfire continues to spread, Epps said they’re all worried after seeing what happened back in 2016 from wildfires near the same areas.

“We’re still actually rebuilding from 2016 from that Wildfire in Gatlinburg, on the mountain. There’s still houses up there that are just lots that you can go and drive up to and it’s nothing but a foundation,” Epps said.

The residents in the area are hoping that the rain moving in will help contain the fire so more homes and businesses aren’t lost.

“We don’t want these cabins to burn, because these people are not going to be able to afford to rebuild,” Epps said.

We have had reports of fires in different parts of our region. Firefighters from at least five departments were called out to Rowan County to a wildland fire. We’re not sure how that fire started. Morehead firefighters said two structures were destroyed, and a third was damaged.

Law enforcement is asking people to not burn anything.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.