Police investigating NKY teacher for having sex with students

A teacher in the Beechwood Independent School District is accused of having sex with multiple...
A teacher in the Beechwood Independent School District is accused of having sex with multiple students, per KSP.(WXIX)
By Courtney King
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) - A Beechwood High School teacher is being investigated for having sexual relations with students.

Kentucky State Police confirm they are conducting the investigation.

The teacher has resigned from the school.

School officials say they can’t comment on personnel matters.

FOX19 is withholding the name of the teacher at this time because the investigation is ongoing and the Commonwealth’s Attorney has yet to press charges.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

