Storm damage cleanup in south-central Kentucky

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Strong winds did some damage in parts of south-central Kentucky.

Part of a home’s roof blew off in Lincoln County and there were numerous trees down in western Boyle County.

A tree in Perryville had uprooted and split, before It went off in two different directions. It’s just one example of numerous trees down all over Perryville from late yesterday afternoon through the overnight hours.

There’s some damage also in Lincoln County. We spoke to a woman there whose roof was blown off. She says that she and her two boys had just left when it happened.

“It’s really unbelievable. Wasn’t gone 5 minutes and I get a call my roof is gone,” said Melissa Tinnel. “But thankfully we weren’t here because it would have been terrifying to be inside that.”

Don Gilliam, the Lincoln County emergency management director, says they felt fortunate, like they dodged a bullet given damage in other states. Thankfully, they just saw some trees down, minor power outages, and that one roof on Crawford Lane.

Emergency officials say there were no injuries from the wind damage.

