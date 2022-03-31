Advertisement

Suave deodorant sprays recalled due to elevated levels of benzene, a carcinogen

Unilever announced a voluntary recall of two Suave products.
Unilever announced a voluntary recall of two Suave products.(Unilever)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Unilever is voluntarily recalling two Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirants due to slightly elevated levels of benzene, a carcinogen, in the products.

Benzene is not an ingredient in the recalled products, but a review showed unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

The following products are part of the recall:

Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Powder scent

  • 4 oz. and 6 oz. cans
  • UPC codes 079400751508; 079400784902
  • Expiration date through September 2023

Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Fresh scent

  • 6 oz. cans
  • UPC code 079400785503
  • Expiration date through September 2023

The FDA says exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin; it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders.

The FDA says consumers should throw away the recalled products. If you have further questions about the recall, contact Unilever at (866) 204-9756.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battling fire in downtown Lexington
Crews battle two-alarm fire in downtown Lexington
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
A teacher in the Beechwood Independent School District is accused of having sex with multiple...
Police investigating NKY teacher for having sex with students
The fire broke out in a camper in northern Garrard County near the Kentucky River.
Young boy hurt in Garrard Co. camper fire

Latest News

Nicholasville firefighters hope demonstrations with their new fire safety house will help share...
Nicholasville Fire Department hopes to share life-saving information with mobile fire safety house
From left, Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., Rep. Dan...
Kentuckians with diabetes hope to see federal cap on insulin costs
Lexington police said they found one person shot in the parking lot of Cheetah Lexington.
Police: One shot in parking lot of Lexington strip club
Kaymia Blackmon, Dewitt Anderson and Cedric Banks are under arrest after an 18-year-old's body...
Police: Trio arrested after 18-year-old girl shot, raped and dumped on side of road
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston and Louisville's Olivia Cochran go after a loose ball during the...
South Carolina women top Louisville, advance to title game