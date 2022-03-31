Advertisement

Troopers: Small child killed in Clay County crash

(Arizona's Family)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers say a small child was killed in a crash Wednesday in Clay County.

It happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 421 south near Manchester.

We’re told a pickup truck was traveling north on the highway when the driver, identified as Delbert L. Allen, 59, of Manchester, hit the child who was in the road at the time.

Police say the little girl was taken to a nearby hospital for her injuries, but did not survive. Officials have scheduled an autopsy, but say drugs or alcohol are not believed to be involved in the incident.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battling fire in downtown Lexington
Crews battle two-alarm fire in downtown Lexington
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 45% contained
House on Rustic Way shot into overnight
Home with family inside hit by gunfire in Lexington
The Beast at Kings Island.
Kings Island coaster will break its own record in 2022

Latest News

This week, actor Bruce Willis came out about his aphasia diagnosis, which affects his ability...
EKU speech pathologist raising awareness for Aphasia
A fire heavily damaged a historic building in downtown Lexington. It was home to several groups...
Historic building home to Lexington Writer’s Room heavily damaged by fire
Todd says that some of her patients have traveled hours to see her. The long distance increases...
UK doctor discusses OB-GYN shortage in rural Kentucky areas
Jaime Morales flexes outside the range in Colorado where he competed with the U.S. Paralympic...
From trigger to trophy: Paralyzed first responder turns pain into purpose
House fire on Elm Street in Richmond.
Cause of Richmond house fire under investigation