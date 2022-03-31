Advertisement

Tshiebwe named CBS Sports Player of the Year

Junior big man named 1st Team All-American
Kentucky junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe was named the Player of the Year in college basketball...
Kentucky junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe was named the Player of the Year in college basketball on Thursday by CBS Sports.
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe on Thursday picked up another national Player of the Year award, this time from CBS Sports.

Tshiebwe, who led the nation in rebounding and his team in scoring, was chosen a first-team All-American by CBS Sports. Joining Tshiebwe on the first-team is Iowa’s Keegan Murray, Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji and Drew Timme from Gonzaga.

Tshiebwe led the Wildcats this past season with 17.4 points per game.

