Tshiebwe named CBS Sports Player of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe on Thursday picked up another national Player of the Year award, this time from CBS Sports.

Tshiebwe, who led the nation in rebounding and his team in scoring, was chosen a first-team All-American by CBS Sports. Joining Tshiebwe on the first-team is Iowa’s Keegan Murray, Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji and Drew Timme from Gonzaga.

Tshiebwe led the Wildcats this past season with 17.4 points per game.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.