UK outfielder Renee Abernathy named WKYT Athlete of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A walk-off winner over Auburn on Sunday was the cherry on top of an impressive weekend by Kentucky’s Renee Abernathy.

“Every SEC win is a lot of momentum, and to take the series away from Auburn, they are really good,” said Abernathy.

Abernathy’s big week began last Tuesday in a loss to top-ranked Oklahoma, despite losing the game, the senior outfielder provided the Cats’ only offense on a home run in the fourth inning.

“Oklahoma is really good, and their pitching is really good,” said Abernathy. “It was cool to be able to play them. Again BBN was amazing that night. We had a sold-out crowd. So that was awesome.”

She carried that momentum into the weekend series with Auburn. Where on Friday she tied the school record with six RBI, which included a walk-off grand slam to run-rule the Tigers 11-3 in six.

“When we have a lot of runs on the board, it’s easier to play free, and take some big cuts,” said Abernathy.

Kentucky didn’t win game two on Saturday, but once again Abernathy swung a big stick, connecting on her third home run in as many games, but she wasn’t finished.

On Sunday, with Kentucky trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh, she hit her delivered her biggest bomb of the weekend. She credits her teammates for putting her in that position.

“Knowing that I have other people’s backs, and they have my back, I’m able to do what I do best and it just kind of trickles down,” said Abernathy.

Abernathy’s four-game stretch included four home runs and twelve RBI.

