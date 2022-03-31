WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy & Bill Bryant moderating major summit in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A major summit is coming to Kentucky.

The 2022 Concordia Lexington Summit will be in town next week.

The event is in partnership with Rubicon. Rubicon is headquartered in Lexington and uses software technology for smart waste and recycling solutions.

Big names from all over the world will be in Lexington for the Concordia Summit, including Governor Andy Beshear and the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

Rubicon CEO Nate Morris says this summit will open up networks to work together to reduce waste.

“We must be united in reducing waste, reducing the amount of waste we send to landfills and increasing the amount of materials we send to recycling and cleaning up the waste that is choking our environment, risking our security and clogging up space,” Morris said.

The Concordia Summit will be held April 7-8.

WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy and Bill Bryant will both be there as moderators for the event.

We are thrilled to announce that we are an official Media Partner for @ConcordiaSummit’s 2022 Lexington Summit!... Posted by WKYT on Thursday, March 31, 2022

