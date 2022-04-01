Criminal activity ruled out in downtown Lexington fire, officials say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington fire officials say that their preliminary investigation of the fire that destroyed a local landmark seems to rule out any criminal activity.

Fire officials reiterated again this morning just how bad the damage was. They said that right now their part in the investigation is essentially over.

Crews were looking into how and where the fire may have started inside the house until about 3 PM on Thursday afternoon. They told me that at this point they are ruling out anything criminal.

The fire started at around 3:30 on Thursday morning. Crews say the fire seemed to spread from the building on the far left through the attic and basement into 203 West Second Street.

Nobody was hurt, but fire crews did keep fire fighters on scene throughout the night to watch for any flare ups or hotspots.

Fire crews tell me that there are four addresses that were impacted in total, which means that four insurance companies will send out their own investigators to look at the property. At least one has already filed an open records request for their investigation.

That means that this investigation could play out for a while longer before a definitive cause and origin is released.

Bluegrass Trust says that the building is one of the more historic buildings in Lexington. Officials said that it was originally built sometime after 1812 and was remodeled into the building we see today sometime around 1830.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.