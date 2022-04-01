Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler air settles in for a couple of days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front rolled across Kentucky and now we are in the middle of the cooler air.

Temperatures have dropped quite a bit since we peaked in the low 80s on Wednesday. Now we sit in the 50s for daytime highs. Wind will be backing off, so that helps with the overall chilliness of the air.

The first part of the weekend will stay below average. By Sunday we should see those highs run back up the thermometer. Most areas reach the 60-degree mark. This is some comfortable stuff for folks in our region. It will get even warmer as we head into next week.



