KSP: Suspect in high speed chase dies after crashing in Pulaski County

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A chase in Pulaski County on Thursday ended up deadly.

Kentucky State Police said 36-year-old Timothy McCulley led Wayne County deputies on a high-speed chase following a theft.

KSP said he got to the intersection of Highway 914 and Highway 80 when he lost control and hit a rock embankment.

Police said McCulley, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, died at the scene.

Two other passengers were in the car. One is in critical condition, and the other is being treated at the hospital.

