Lexington man sentenced for 2020 deadly shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man learned how long he’ll spend in prison for deadly shooting.

A judge sentenced Seantel Watson to 10 years on Friday.

Watson shot and killed 44-year-old Larry Rose Jr. in March 2020. The shooting happened on Smith Street near Transylvania University.

Watson was originally charged with murder. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second degree manslaughter.

