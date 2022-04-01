Advertisement

Young boy hurt in Garrard Co. camper fire

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A 10-year-old boy is in the hospital after a camper caught fire in Garrard County.

It started early Friday morning on Rivers Edge Way in Lancaster.

Firefighters told WKYT that a family of three was staying in the camper.

A man and woman were able to get the young boy out, but he was unresponsive.

Emergency crews treated him at the scene before rushing him to the hospital.

They could not give us an update on his condition.

The camper is destroyed.

