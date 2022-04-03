Harrison’s seventh-inning hit sweeps No. 20 LSU in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. – Meeko Harrison had her biggest moment as a Kentucky Wildcat on Sunday afternoon, recording a two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh inning to give Kentucky its first lead of the day as No. 8 Kentucky eked out a 5-3 win over No. 20 LSU to sweep the Tigers in Baton Rouge for the first time since 2016.

Tatum Spangler picked up her third win in a row, pitching the final 1.1 innings of the game, including the game-winning strikeout in the bottom of the seventh with the tying run on base. She won all three games vs. LSU this weekend and only allowed one earned run in those contests.

Kentucky had 13 hits on the day, outhitting LSU 13-7 and the Tigers had four untimely errors in the game with UK not committing an error in the game.

The win for Kentucky marked its third come-from-behind win of the series, as Kentucky trailed at some point in all three games of the weekend, but rallied to win all three of them to improve to 6-3 on the season in Southeastern Conference season.

UK is now 25-8 on the year, including that 6-3 SEC mark. LSU falls to 22-15. The Tigers are 3-6 in conference play heading to Texas A&M this coming weekend.

Kentucky will play at Louisville on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET in the annual “Battle of the Bluegrass” in the Derby City. The game will be shown live on ESPNU, ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.