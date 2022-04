LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A house is damaged after an early morning fire in Lexington.

It happened at around 4:30 AM on Bay Springs Park.

Firefighters say the fire started on a wood deck and spread to the side of the house and back door.

They say the damage is minimal.

No one was hurt.

Fire crews are still investigating the cause.

