No. 9 Ole Miss offense breaks out in series win over Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The high-powered offense of No. 9 Ole Miss gained its footing and belted three home runs to knock off Kentucky 10-1 on Sunday to win the weekend series.

The Wildcats fell to 18-11 overall and 3-6 in the Southeastern Conference with another top 15 team coming to Kentucky Proud Park on Tuesday, the seventh game against such opponents in eight games.

Junior infielder Chase Estep lined his team-leading ninth home run of the season and now has reached base safely in 28 of 29 games this season but the Cats missed a golden opportunity to win their third series of the season against Top 10 teams.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.