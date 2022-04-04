Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking strong storm potential this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While a few scattered showers have been around to kick off the work week, we are tracking more active weather to move through Tuesday and Wednesday, with a big-time cool down to follow.

Keep that rain gear handy this evening and tonight as we continue to track showers scattered across our region. It won’t be a complete washout of an evening, but it’s more of an announce light shower that comes through quickly and then moves on. Temperatures will stay in the 50s through much of this evening and into tonight before dropping slightly into the upper-40s overnight. Some rain activity will pick up more through late tonight, with a warm front lifting throughout the region.

By Tuesday, gusty showers will be around for the early morning hours, and then we’ll see somewhat of a break by the latter morning and noon hours. However, another wave of showers and thunderstorms will return through the afternoon and evening, becoming more widespread. Temperatures will be split across our region as southerly winds continue to blow in, with highs reaching around the 60s for most and possibly upper 60s across the south.

We’ll get another break from the rain as we kick off the first half of Wednesday, but a cold front will quickly dive in for the afternoon and evening hours. This cold front will bring the chance for strong to severe storms and a big-time cool down to follow. Highs will go from the 70s Wednesday afternoon to the 50s Thursday, and then we’ll be hard-pressed to get much above 40 for Friday and Saturday. During this cool down, we’ll also be dealing with wrap-around moisture that brings isolated rain chances each of these days and even some wintry weather for Friday and Saturday. The silver lining is that temperatures are looking to rebound by Sunday and the following week in a big way!

