Baptist Health Corbin eases visitation restrictions as COVID-19 cases slow down

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Some Kentucky hospitals are allowing more visitors as some COVID-19 policies are getting back to normal.

Monday is the first day of updated policies of allowing more visitors and extending the visitation hours at Baptist Health Corbin. Two visitors per patient are allowed at Baptist Health Corbin and the visitation hours are once again from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for the main entrance.

Guests are still being asked to wear masks and will be asked COVID-19 related questions when they enter. But the visitation policies are getting back to normal because of a major decrease in COVID patients.

“Yes we are very excited. Our number of cases have gone way down. Basically we only have two inpatients today. At the height we would be up in the high 70s. At one point we had more than 50% of our inpatient volume was COVID patients. That really restricted what we could do with visitation,” said Anthony Powers with Baptist Health Corbin.

Powers said he does see a time coming where masks are no longer required for visitors, but as of now they are sill a requirement.

Some hospitals, including Lake Cumberland Regional in Somerset, have also began allowing more visitors.

We checked with several Lexington and central Kentucky hospitals, like Baptist Health, St. Joseph and UK. They said while no changes have been made to their visitation policies, they could be relaxing restrictions soon.

