Biden speaks on actions to expand, improve trucking jobs amid supply chain issues

President Joe Biden spoke Monday on his administration’s Trucking Action Plan. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden gave remarks Monday on the administration’s Trucking Action Plan.

The effort, first announced in December, aims to improve access to trucking jobs and fair compensation and conditions, as well as helping ease supply chain issues contributing to inflation.

“2021 was the best year for trucking employment since 1994,” Biden said. “There are now 35,000 more trucking jobs than there were before the pandemic, but we all know we need to move faster, getting more people working in this industry that they can rely on and raise a family on.”

In a news release, the White House stated it has been working to streamline the process to get commercial drivers licenses and increase the number of registered apprenticeship programs. It also encouraged partnerships connecting veterans to trucking careers, among other initiatives.

Trucking moves 72% of goods in the U.S., the White House said. December-February marked the best 3-month stretch for hiring in the industry since the ‘90s.

Frontline truckers’ real wages grew last year despite elevated inflation, the administration said.

Other work is aimed at workplace safety, worker’s rights and ensuring trucking is a safe and inclusive industry for women, the White House stated.

