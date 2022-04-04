Bojangles handing out gas cards to customers

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Gas prices remain high, but you could save a little money by picking up a family meal from Bojangles.

The restaurant chain is giving away $1 million in gas gift cards. All you have to do is buy a 12-piece or 20-piece fried chicken family meal to receive a $10 gas card.

“We have southern hospitality at Bojangles. Of course we’re from the south and we’re good neighbors. It’s not only taking a toll on our customers, but everyone around, even including our employees. So this right here is a way to help our fellow neighbors in the community,” said Brandy Peak, general manager at the Georgetown Bojangles.

Cards will be available while supplies last.

