Advertisement

Bojangles handing out gas cards to customers

Gas prices remain high, but you could save a little money by picking up a family meal from Bojangles.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Gas prices remain high, but you could save a little money by picking up a family meal from Bojangles.

The restaurant chain is giving away $1 million in gas gift cards. All you have to do is buy a 12-piece or 20-piece fried chicken family meal to receive a $10 gas card.

“We have southern hospitality at Bojangles. Of course we’re from the south and we’re good neighbors. It’s not only taking a toll on our customers, but everyone around, even including our employees. So this right here is a way to help our fellow neighbors in the community,” said Brandy Peak, general manager at the Georgetown Bojangles.

Cards will be available while supplies last.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a shooting that injured four people, including three children, stemmed from a large...
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky
Police lights.
Juvenile kills Ky. man who was assaulting woman, sheriff’s office says
An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board.
Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board
April Walker says she and her two children were supposed to land in Louisville Sunday evening,...
Kentucky family stuck in Florida after thousands of flights cancelled
Serious crash on US 27 in Nicholasville

Latest News

There is an elevated risk of severe weather for today
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Parts of our area are under a SLIGHT risk of severe storms.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong to severe storms possible
The University of Kentucky will offer vaccine incentives until November.
University dean weighs in on pros and cons of paused student loan payments
Oscar Tshiebwe
Oscar Tshiebwe wins Wooden Award, UK’s first unanimous National Player of the Year
Medina Spirit won Kentucky Derby 147 before being disqualified for failing a race day drug test
Controversial Kentucky Derby winner buried at Old Friends Farm in Georgetown