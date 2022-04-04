Kentucky Newsmakers 4/03: Sec. of State Michael Adams; Family physician Dr. Jeff Foxx

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Secretary of State Michael Adams and longtime Lexington family physician Dr. Jeff Foxx.

We’re now about six weeks away from the Kentucky primary on May 17, and preparations are well underway. It’ll be different with early voting and different procedures in some locations. The voting lists should be the cleanest they’ve ben in years with the secretary of state having purged thousands of dead voters and others from the election rolls.

Secretary Adams joins us to discuss.

We also have on Dr. Foxx, who talks with us about medical marijuana, COVID numbers finally coming down and concerns that Kentuckians have let important screenings and checkups go as we’ve dealt with the pandemic.

Kentucky Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.