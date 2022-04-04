Lexington police working to reduce catalytic converter thefts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are working to reduce catalytic converter thefts.

Kentucky has seen a rise in the thefts in the last two years— people steal them to sell the materials.

Just last weekend, someone stole one off the Compassionate Caravan, which is used to help people in need in Lexington.

“When the pandemic hit, a lot of mining operation stopped or slowed down production, so the supply was low but the demand for these precious metals was still high,” Detective Cody McMillan with Lexington police said.

McMillan began investigating catalytic converter thefts in 2020 as Lexington Police say cases surged by 234% across the commonwealth.

“Often times investigation is no leads or very little leads to begin with..” McMillan said.

It’s a challenge, but McMillan said being focused on this crime has allowed him to curate better tactics to track down thieves.

While they are seeing a significant decrease in these types of thefts, workers at Paul Miller Ford said they’re still taking in 10-15 cars a month that are having these parts stolen.

David Schmidt with Paul Miller said it typically costs $2,000 to fix, and because of those supply chain issues, it’s not a speedy pit stop either.

“There’s times when the parts have been on back order for months. We had a car here the other day that just got out of here. It was here since January,” Schmidt said.

He pointed out that it also puts a strain on their already-busy workplace.

“It’s not a repair where it’s like, okay I’m gonna put my car in the shop for a few days. It’s unexpected, it’s unexpected on the customer’s end and it’s unexpected on our end,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said they’re mostly taking in trucks because of the easy access to the underside of the vehicle, and fleet vehicles, which are in exposed parking lots.

Schmidt and McMillan both advise using fenced-in lots, well-lit areas or garages for parking.

“If you hear anything suspicious at all, any grinding noises late at night, during hours in which most people don’t do construction or mechanical work, contact the police,” McMillan said.

McMillan said witness statements and video surveillance are the two most important pieces to solving these cases. If a part is stolen from your car, he said to contact police and try to help their investigation by narrowing down the time frame when it happened. He said to also know how to use your video surveillance system, if you have one.

