Lexington Writer’s Room sees outpouring of support after fire devastates building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A nonprofit group devastated by a fire last week is seeing an outpour of support and donations to help them recover.

The Lexington Writer’s Room was one of several groups who worked out of the historic building on West Second Street, which caught fire early Thursday.

Between COVID-19 setbacks and now the devastating fire, it’s been a challenging few years for the group. But, they aren’t going to be knocked down for long, thanks to the more than $10,000 worth of donations since Thursday.

MORE:

The group lost most of their belongings in the fire. Fifty-four area writers use the space to work and get creative. They’re now working to find a new place for them to have that space.

When they were able to reopen last May, they had just 13 members. So this is a growing organization that was gaining momentum, only to suffer this loss from the fire.

“It is double and triple sweet to have the support from the community after surviving COVID and now a devastating fire that’s basically ravaged our whole space,” said Lisa Haneberg with Lexington Writer’s Room.

Fire investigators said their preliminary investigation has ruled out any criminal activity.

If you’d like to donate their recovery, you can click here.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.