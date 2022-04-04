Advertisement

Maker’s Mark Keeneland bottle on sale Friday

On Opening Day, you can purchase the Maker’s Mark Keeneland commemorative bottle.
On Opening Day, you can purchase the Maker's Mark Keeneland commemorative bottle.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s spring in the bluegrass, meaning Keeneland’s Spring Meet begins on Friday.

On Opening Day, you can purchase the Maker’s Mark Keeneland commemorative bottle.

This year’s bottle benefits LexArts’ Horse Mania. Colorful life-sized horse statues will return to the community this summer and fall for the third installment of Horse Mania, an initiative put on by LexArts, greater Lexington’s premier cultural development, advocacy and fundraising organization.

“No other public art initiative in our city’s history has captured the hearts and imaginations of Lexingtonians and visitors like Horse Mania,” said Ame Sweetall, LexArts President and CEO. “Public art is a hallmark of all great American cities and LexArts is thrilled to have the support of two iconic Kentucky brands, Keeneland and Maker’s Mark, in bringing Horse Mania to the streets of Lexington once again.”

The bottle features three distinct label designs that depict the beauty and history of Thoroughbred racing. Each bottle is signed by the artist who created the design, along with Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin, Maker’s Mark Managing Director Rob Samuels and one of three of the winningest female riders in Keeneland history: Julie Krone, Rosie Napravnik and Donna Barton Brothers.

Bottles go on sale in Lexington area Liquor Barns on Friday, April 8.

Maker’s Mark and Keeneland have collaborated on a commemorative bottle release every year since 1997.

“Keeneland is committed to supporting public art exhibits like Horse Mania, which have coincided with some of the major equestrian events at the racetrack and in our community, and celebrate the vibrant cultural importance of our sport to the Commonwealth and the international stage,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “We are excited to continue our longstanding collaboration with Maker’s Mark in support of LexArts.”

“At Maker’s Mark, we share LexArts’ commitment to celebrating and encouraging public art, such as those at our distillery in Loretto,” said Eighth Generation Whisky Maker & Managing Director Rob Samuels. “I’m proud our long partnership with Keeneland allows us to support the popular Horse Mania in such a meaningful way.”

