Morehead’s Broome, Cooper enter transfer portal

Broome was the OVC Defensive Player of the Year this season.
Morehead State's Johni Broome celebrates during Morehead State's win over Belmont in the OVC...
Morehead State's Johni Broome celebrates during Morehead State's win over Belmont in the OVC Tournament semifinals.(Morehead State Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State starters Johni Broome and Ta’lon Cooper both entered the transfer portal on Monday.

Broome was the OVC Freshman of the Year last season and was named the OVC Defensive Player of the Year this season. The sophomore averaged 16.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.9 blocks this season and had 32 points in the OVC title game vs. Murray State.

He has already received interest from a number of high-profile programs.

His teammate at Morehead State Ta’lon Cooper has also entered the transfer portal.

The All-OVC first-team point guard averaged nine points and 5.9 assists during his sophomore season. He ranked seventh in the NCAA in assists per game. He had four games this season with double-digit dimes.

