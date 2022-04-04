Morehead’s Broome, Cooper enter transfer portal

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State starters Johni Broome and Ta’lon Cooper both entered the transfer portal on Monday.

Broome was the OVC Freshman of the Year last season and was named the OVC Defensive Player of the Year this season. The sophomore averaged 16.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.9 blocks this season and had 32 points in the OVC title game vs. Murray State.

He has already received interest from a number of high-profile programs.

Johni Broome tells ESPN he’s heard from Gonzaga, Ohio State, Auburn, Texas, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Houston, LSU, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia Tech, Indiana and Arkansas so far. https://t.co/qW3VHGFbCa — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 4, 2022

His teammate at Morehead State Ta’lon Cooper has also entered the transfer portal.

The All-OVC first-team point guard averaged nine points and 5.9 assists during his sophomore season. He ranked seventh in the NCAA in assists per game. He had four games this season with double-digit dimes.

