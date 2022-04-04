Nicholasville LaRosa’s closing, turning into First Watch

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - There are now only three LaRosa’s restaurants in central Kentucky.

The Nicholasville location is closed. The pizzeria in Brannon Crossing opened a little over a year ago.

As of Monday, they’re closed for good.

Owners said the sales never met expectations. The location is now being turned into a First Watch.

It’s set to open later this year.

