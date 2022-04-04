Advertisement

Officers seize more than $4M worth of meth hidden inside cans of sealant

According to authorities, a K-9 inspection of a tractor trying to cross the border revealed...
According to authorities, a K-9 inspection of a tractor trying to cross the border revealed nearly 220 pounds of meth.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) – Customs and Border officers seized more than $4 million worth of methamphetamine hidden inside cans of waterproof sealant.

According to authorities, a K-9 inspection of a tractor and trailer trying to cross the border revealed nearly 220 pounds of meth.

“Officers assigned to our cargo facilities utilize their enforcement expertise to target these high-risk commodities. It has led to the discovery of dangerous hard narcotics,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Large-scale seizures, such as this one, exemplify our mission priorities in securing the border.”

CBP said the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a shooting that injured four people, including three children, stemmed from a large...
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky
Police lights.
Juvenile kills Ky. man who was assaulting woman, sheriff’s office says
An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board.
Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board
April Walker says she and her two children were supposed to land in Louisville Sunday evening,...
Kentucky family stuck in Florida after thousands of flights cancelled
Serious crash on US 27 in Nicholasville

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury deliberations enter 3rd day in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
The man struck the drum kit with the ax several times, frightening the 36-year-old musician....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Ax-wielding man attacks drummer in California
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Ax-wielding man attacks drummer in California
There is an elevated risk of severe weather for today
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Parts of our area are under a SLIGHT risk of severe storms.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong to severe storms possible