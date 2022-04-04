Please support the Hispanic Federation
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT
Sponsored - The Hispanic Federation is asking for your help.
The Hispanic Federation (HF) is the nation’s premier Latino nonprofit membership organization.
Founded in 1990, HF seeks to empower and advance the Hispanic community, support Hispanic families, and strengthen Latino institutions through work in the areas of education, health, immigration, civic engagement, economic empowerment, & the environment.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.