Advertisement

Please support the Hispanic Federation

Hispanic Federation (HF) is the nation’s premier Latino nonprofit membership organization.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sponsored - The Hispanic Federation is asking for your help.

The Hispanic Federation (HF) is the nation’s premier Latino nonprofit membership organization.

Founded in 1990, HF seeks to empower and advance the Hispanic community, support Hispanic families, and strengthen Latino institutions through work in the areas of education, health, immigration, civic engagement, economic empowerment, & the environment.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a shooting that injured four people, including three children, stemmed from a large...
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky
Police lights.
Juvenile kills Ky. man who was assaulting woman, sheriff’s office says
An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board.
Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board
April Walker says she and her two children were supposed to land in Louisville Sunday evening,...
Kentucky family stuck in Florida after thousands of flights cancelled
Serious crash on US 27 in Nicholasville

Latest News

Land Rover Ky 3 Day Event 2022
Hispanic Federation
Hispanic Federation
5 Tradeoffs to consider in Your Kitchen Remodel
We Deliver Hope