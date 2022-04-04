Advertisement

Family of Scott Co. murder victim speaks out after suspect’s new indictment

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Joseph Hicks is accused of killing Sheena Baxter in 2020. A grand jury indicted him that year, but a judge threw out the decision. The prosecutor involved was accused of mishandling the process.

On Monday afternoon, a not-guilty plea was entered on Joseph Hicks’ behalf.

It’s been two years since he first stepped into the Scott County Courthouse. Last month, his initial indictment was thrown out.

Investigators say Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse Johnson had mishandled the case. A judge determined Johnson used more than the legal number of grand jurors.

The news frustrated Christa Crumley, Baxter’s sister. She hopes prosecutors will better handle Hicks’ new indictment.

“There ain’t no coming back. I’m here to watch it, and then after that, we’ll see what I need to do,” Crumley said.

Police said Hicks robbed and murdered Baxter. Court documents show the couple had a history of violence.

Police found Baxter’s body in a storage facility near her home. They said evidence from multiple locations linked Hicks to the murder.

Crumley said her sister was funny, goofy, and caring.

“No one really could talk bad about her except the person who had done what he done,” Crumley said.

Crumley said she hopes Hicks is convicted and stays in prison for the rest of his life.

Family members tell us Hicks is due back in court in June.Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

