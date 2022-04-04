Suspect pleads not guilty to shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Quintez Brown, the man accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, appeared virtually before a Jefferson Circuit Court judge on Monday morning and pleaded not guilty.

Brown, 21, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment after being accused of walking into Greenberg’s campaign office in Butchertown on Valentine’s Day and opening fire. No one was hurt in the shooting, but Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields said a bullet pierced Greenberg’s sweater. He was with four of his campaign workers at the time.

Brown was arrested a short time after the shooting when officers found him with a loaded gun and several magazines in the area, according to Brown’s arrest report.

Brown, whose $100,000 cash bond was posted by the Louisville Community Bail Fund, is on home incarceration. Monday, the judge in circuit court ordered Brown to stay away from Greenberg and any weapons.

He will appear in court again on June 9.

