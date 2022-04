LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Backstreet’s back, alright!

The boy band’s Lexington stop is rescheduled for Tuesday, September 6 at Rupp Arena.

It’s part of their DNA World Tour.

The concert was originally set for September 2021.

If you bought tickets for that show, they are still valid. There are also still some on sale on Rupp Arena’s website.

