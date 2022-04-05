Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms Wednesday

Rain is rolling across the region today and this is part of a very active setup across our region.
By Chris Bailey
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain is rolling across the region today and this is part of a super-duper active setup across our region. We have severe thunderstorms and snow showers on the way over the next few days. That might be the most Kentucky weather sentence I’ve ever typed.

Today’s showers will be accompanied by a few thunderstorms but the severe threat is well to our south.

A strong cold front will then rumble into the area late Wednesday and should fire up a line of strong to severe storms along it. This line looks to develop on top of central Kentucky and increase the farther east it gets.

Damaging wind is the main threat as this line rolls through here. There could also be just enough spin for a weak tornado or two to pop along the line, especially in the southeast.

All of this is being pushed by a HIGHLY anomalous upper level system dropping in here from the northwest.

That’s a very cold look with temps averaging 20-30 degrees below normal and it’s one that will cause widespread rain and snow showers/squalls to develop.

Winds are a major player for Friday and Saturday and wind chills are going to be way down there. The afternoons will feel like the upper 20s and low 30s for many.

That pulls away quickly on Sunday with temps rebounding into the upper 50s to low 60s. From there, we crank up thermometers next week with a few days making a run at 80 degrees.

