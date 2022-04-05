EKU opens spring with high expectations in Wells’ third season

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The Eastern Kentucky University football program opened spring practice Tuesday morning in Richmond.

Head coach Walt Wells is entering his third season and after going from 3-6 to 7-4 in 2021, expectations are high this fall.

The Colonels return 7-8 starters on both side of the ball, including starting quarterback Parker McKinney. He has started 26 games over the last four seasons and started all eleven games in 2021.

He threw for 2,429 yards and 18 touchdowns last season and also rushed for 596 yards and six scores. With his leadership under center, EKU has what it takes to return to the FCS Playoffs.

“Parker is a really good QB and he has developed over the years,” said Wells. “His leadership has gotten better and better and we can go out and operate from day one which doesn’t slow the offense and doesn’t slow the defense down. It’s good to see, it’s good to have and it’s a luxury for us.”

“What I see is his intellect, his play recognition,” said senior linebacker Matthew Jackson. “He knows how to read coverages well. He is calm, he is calm when we are in blitzes he is quick with the throw and he is getting very very smart.”

EKU’s spring game is set for April 30 at Roy Kidd Stadium.

