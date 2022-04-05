Fayette County Public Schools names deputy superintendent

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools has named a new deputy superintendent.

In a press release sent out on Tuesday, FCPS officials said Houston Barber, who currently serves as superintendent of the Frankfort Independent School District, will be named the deputy superintendent.

“Dr. Barber has an exceptional background in both student achievement and sound fiscal management,” FCPS Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins said.

Dr. Barber will assist in the planning, operation, supervision, and evaluation of FCPS education programs and services.

“I’m excited to partner with Dr. Liggins and his team to impact the entire community with a focus on student-centered approaches and innovative opportunities that will transform the lives of each and every child in FCPS,” said Barber.

Barber has more than 20 years of experience as an educator. He will assume is post on July 1.

