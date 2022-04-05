Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances increase

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first wave of showers & storms will push through the area today.

Wet conditions will become the dominant weather feature over the next few days. Showers will begin filling the skies today. Some of you will experience a gusty thunderstorm or two. Expect widespread showers to pass over our heads until later in the day.

An approaching system will bring a big surge in temperatures. I think that many of you will reach the mid-70s for highs. It is short-lived as this system will pass through the region and bump up our storm chances. Southern and southeastern Kentucky fall under a SLIGHT Risk of severe weather for Wednesday. Around central Kentucky, it is a MARGINAL Risk. It looks like the primary threat from these storms will be strong winds.

On the other side of that front, our temperatures will take a major drop. These numbers will drop so much that we end up with some flakes possibly flying for Friday morning and into Saturday. While I don’t expect anything significant, it is still something different to see flakes this time of year. Our highs will not make it out of the low and mid-40s for the end of the week.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A strange substance caused a foam to form in Anderson County’s Cedar Brook on Tuesday evening.
Source of mysterious foam in Kentucky creek identified
20-year-old Brayden Lewis
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wood chipper in Nicholasville
Crews recovered the body of 34-year-old Adam Thomas after he reportedly jumped into the river...
Body recovered of Louisville man who jumped into Ohio River to save woman in January
Police were called to the Wendy’s on Thunderstick Drive just after noon for a report of a woman...
Counterfeit bill at Lexington restaurant leads to suspect fighting officer, police say
An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board.
Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms to Snowflakes?
There is an elevated risk of severe weather for today
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Parts of our area are under a SLIGHT risk of severe storms.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong to severe storms possible
Showers & Storms
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms Wednesday
Gusty showers & storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast