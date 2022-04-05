Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances increase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first wave of showers & storms will push through the area today.

Wet conditions will become the dominant weather feature over the next few days. Showers will begin filling the skies today. Some of you will experience a gusty thunderstorm or two. Expect widespread showers to pass over our heads until later in the day.

An approaching system will bring a big surge in temperatures. I think that many of you will reach the mid-70s for highs. It is short-lived as this system will pass through the region and bump up our storm chances. Southern and southeastern Kentucky fall under a SLIGHT Risk of severe weather for Wednesday. Around central Kentucky, it is a MARGINAL Risk. It looks like the primary threat from these storms will be strong winds.

On the other side of that front, our temperatures will take a major drop. These numbers will drop so much that we end up with some flakes possibly flying for Friday morning and into Saturday. While I don’t expect anything significant, it is still something different to see flakes this time of year. Our highs will not make it out of the low and mid-40s for the end of the week.

