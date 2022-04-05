KSP looking for suspect in armed robbery at Tobacco Barn

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - State police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery in Rockcastle County.

They say it happened Saturday around 9:45 p.m. at the Tobacco Barn in Brodhead, Ky.

KSP says a man with a gun demanded money from the store employee and then ran off with the cash.

Troopers say the suspect is described as wearing a black bandana, black Nike sweatsuit, and black shoes.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is requested to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11 at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

