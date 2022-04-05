Advertisement

Lexington man accused of busting windows at restaurants

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police responded to called of a man busting restaurant windows in downtown Lexington early Tuesday morning.

Police have accused Christopher Britt of damaging two buildings including Ginger Wasabi Sushi and Grill on West Maxwell Street.

He also broke windows at the Raising Canes on South Upper Street just after midnight.

Britt is facing two counts of criminal mischief.

