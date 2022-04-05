Lexington man accused of busting windows at restaurants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police responded to called of a man busting restaurant windows in downtown Lexington early Tuesday morning.

Police have accused Christopher Britt of damaging two buildings including Ginger Wasabi Sushi and Grill on West Maxwell Street.

He also broke windows at the Raising Canes on South Upper Street just after midnight.

Britt is facing two counts of criminal mischief.

