Members of Jessamine Co. church heading to Europe to deliver donations for Ukraine

The Ukrainian Pentecostal Church tells us those donations are going to be making their way to Poland.
By Jim Stratman
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Members of a Jessamine County church are going to Europe this week to help deliver donations that have been pouring in for Ukraine.

Victor Selepina with Ukrainian Pentecostal Church tells us those donations are going to be making their way to Poland and he’s going there to make sure they get where they need to go.

“The goal is to streamline the logistics of the containers that are coming in with humanitarian aid,” Selepina said.

Selepina is one of five members of the Ukrainian Pentecostal Church in Jessamine County who will make the trip to Ukraine’s neighbor on Thursday.

He says that once they get there they will be working with people on the ground making sure that the shipments of donations coming from churches all over the country get to the people who need them most.

“23 containers that I know of for sure that are coming in in the next week or two. So, we kind of need to figure out the logistics of how it’s going to come in, how it’s going to get unloaded, which warehouses will they be stationed in, and then the Ukrainian, basically volunteers, that will be coming from Ukraine with their trucks, cargo vans, picking it up from those warehouses and bringing them to Ukraine,” Selepina said.

Selepina says he’s not afraid of heading toward the war and he is excited to be able to help people in the country where he was born.

He says more donations for the effort would be appreciated, but, more than that, he’s asking for prayers.

Selepina says he and the other members of the trip will be flying out of Chicago Thursday evening and plan on being back in the states on April 14.

