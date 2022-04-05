Advertisement

Rt. 23 South reopens after log truck overturns

Rt. 23 South in Greenup County closed during the Tuesday morning rush after a log truck...
Rt. 23 South in Greenup County closed during the Tuesday morning rush after a log truck overturned.(KYTC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Rt. 23 Southbound has reopened at the AA highway in Greenup County after a log truck overturned.

The crash happened before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The cleanup took several hours, leaving the road closed in that area.

A Kentucky District 9 spokesman said the road reopened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Traffic was detoured to Ohio River Rd.

