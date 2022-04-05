Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wood chipper in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the person who died after a wreck on US 27 Monday evening has been released.

Police say the motorcycle was heading north on US 27 when a commercial truck hauling a wood chipper was turning left from southbound US 27 onto Industry Parkway.

The motorcycle crashed into the side of the wood chipper.

The motorcyclist, identified by the coroner as 20-year-old Brayden Cole Lewis of Nicholasville, was taken to UK Hospital where he later died.

All northbound traffic was diverted to Catnip Hill while police investigated the collision. The department’s collision reconstruction unit was called to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, but police say no charges have been filed.

