Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wood chipper in Nicholasville

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wood chipper in Nicholasville
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:36 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the person who died after a wreck on US 27 Monday evening has been released.

Police say the motorcycle was heading north on US 27 when a commercial truck hauling a wood chipper was turning left from southbound US 27 onto Industry Parkway.

The motorcycle crashed into the side of the wood chipper.

The motorcyclist, identified by the coroner as 20-year-old Brayden Cole Lewis of Nicholasville, was taken to UK Hospital where he later died.

All northbound traffic was diverted to Catnip Hill while police investigated the collision. The department’s collision reconstruction unit was called to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, but police say no charges have been filed.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a shooting that injured four people, including three children, stemmed from a large...
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky
Police lights.
Juvenile kills Ky. man who was assaulting woman, sheriff’s office says
An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board.
Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board
April Walker says she and her two children were supposed to land in Louisville Sunday evening,...
Kentucky family stuck in Florida after thousands of flights cancelled

Latest News

Starting April 17th, Kentucky Baptist Relief will be sending teams to Poland. The first of 3...
Ky. Baptist volunteers prepare to travel for Ukrainian relief
Kevin Hall with the Fayette County Health Department says we’ve seen about 170 lab-confirmed...
Health officials announce Lexington’s first flu death of the season
There is an elevated risk of severe weather for today
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Parts of our area are under a SLIGHT risk of severe storms.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong to severe storms possible
The University of Kentucky will offer vaccine incentives until November.
University dean weighs in on pros and cons of paused student loan payments