Testimony heard in lawsuit over Kentucky redistricting maps

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Testimony is underway in a Franklin County courtroom from a lawsuit over newly drawn legislative and congressional district maps.

A judge has set aside three days to hear evidence in the case.

Kentucky’s Democratic Party filed a lawsuit after the legislature approved and then overrode a gubernatorial veto of the newly drawn maps showing districts of Kentucky’s 100 House seats and six congressional districts.

This is a process done every 10 years following the census.

The lawsuit says the new maps were drawn for political gain and are gerrymandered to give Republicans an advantage.

Republicans countered, saying the maps are legal and are backed up by previous legal arguments.

In court Tuesday, those who filed the suit began calling witnesses, including a Harvard professor who has studied various algorithms and political methodology. He specializes in characteristics, district populations and simulations of districts.

Testimony from the Democratic Party witnesses is expected to last through Wednesday.

The defendants, including Secretary of State Michael Adams and the State Board of Elections, will have witnesses testify on Thursday.

The Democratic Party wanted Judge Thomas Wingate to issue a temporary injunction against the maps, but he declined, saying it would throw this year’s election into disarray.

