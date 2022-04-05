Advertisement

Testimony heard in lawsuit over Kentucky redistricting maps

Testimony is underway in a Franklin County courtroom from a lawsuit over newly drawn legislative and congressional district maps.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Testimony is underway in a Franklin County courtroom from a lawsuit over newly drawn legislative and congressional district maps.

A judge has set aside three days to hear evidence in the case.

Kentucky’s Democratic Party filed a lawsuit after the legislature approved and then overrode a gubernatorial veto of the newly drawn maps showing districts of Kentucky’s 100 House seats and six congressional districts.

This is a process done every 10 years following the census.

The lawsuit says the new maps were drawn for political gain and are gerrymandered to give Republicans an advantage.

Republicans countered, saying the maps are legal and are backed up by previous legal arguments.

In court Tuesday, those who filed the suit began calling witnesses, including a Harvard professor who has studied various algorithms and political methodology. He specializes in characteristics, district populations and simulations of districts.

Testimony from the Democratic Party witnesses is expected to last through Wednesday.

The defendants, including Secretary of State Michael Adams and the State Board of Elections, will have witnesses testify on Thursday.

The Democratic Party wanted Judge Thomas Wingate to issue a temporary injunction against the maps, but he declined, saying it would throw this year’s election into disarray.

Caption
Caption

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A strange substance caused a foam to form in Anderson County’s Cedar Brook on Tuesday evening.
Source of mysterious foam in Kentucky creek identified
20-year-old Brayden Lewis
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wood chipper in Nicholasville
Crews recovered the body of 34-year-old Adam Thomas after he reportedly jumped into the river...
Body recovered of Louisville man who jumped into Ohio River to save woman in January
Police were called to the Wendy’s on Thunderstick Drive just after noon for a report of a woman...
Counterfeit bill at Lexington restaurant leads to suspect fighting officer, police say
An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board.
Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board

Latest News

A Georgetown couple is helping Ukrainian refugees cross the border to safety.
Ky. couple returns home after helping Ukrainian refugees
Keeneland’s Spring Meet opening Friday with some changes still in place
Will Levis with War of Will
Will Levis enters NIL partnership with thoroughbred stallion
UK is joining the Sun Belt in men's soccer.
Kentucky men’s soccer joins Sun Belt
WATCH | Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wood chipper in Nicholasville
WATCH | Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wood chipper in Nicholasville