Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms to Snowflakes?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s an active weather day across the state as a strong cold front works across the state. This is bringing the potential for strong to severe storms and will be followed up by a touch of winter weather here in early April.

A few showers and storms move into western Kentucky early today and slowly work eastward. Some of the storms in the west may even be strong or severe early on. This line moves into central Kentucky during the afternoon and should strengthen the farther east it gets during the afternoon and evening. This is when some strong to severe storms comes into play with the chance for damaging winds.

Cooler winds blow for Thursday but it’s nothing out of the ordinary. The out of the ordinary comes into play Friday and Saturday as a MONSTER upper level low spins through here. This brings some ugly:

High temps Friday and Saturday barely get into the low 40s for some. There’s a chance for some upper 30s.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Gusty winds will make it feel much colder. Overnight wind chills in the low and middle 20s are likely. Afternoon wind chills in the upper 20s and low 30s will be likely.

Widespread rain and snow showers develop Friday and continue into Saturday.

The best threat for snow showers will be Friday night and Saturday.

Some light and slushy accumulations can’t be ruled out during this time.

As a reminder, we had accumulating snows late in April last year.

Much better air comes in behind this on Sunday with upper 50s and low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temps next week spike in a major way and it gets warm for a few days. The threat for some showers and storms will be noted and some of that action may be strong or even severe before the week is over.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.