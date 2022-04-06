Advertisement

EKU’s Kendal Ewell named WKYT Athlete of the Week

He hit .611 with a three-run homer and six RBI last week.
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One of the hottest hitters in the Atlantic Sun Conference resides at Eastern Kentucky.

Kendal Ewell leads the team and is third in the ASUN with a .394 batting average. He is eighth in the league in RBIs (28) and ninth in runs (27).

In four wins last week against Kentucky and Jacksonville State, Ewell hit .611 with four walks, eight runs, one double, one home run and six RBIs. The Colonels have won eight straight games and the sophomore outfielder was named the ASUN Player of the Week.

“Seeing the ball well, everything was clicking at the plate, making little adjustments here and there trusting in my coaches and teammates to help me and realize what I can do, so I am looking to build upon that,” said Ewell.

“He has some tools as scouts would say. He has some power, he can run, he can play defense, he can hit and he has made himself into a heck of a player,” said EKU head coach Chris Prothro.

The Colonels (21-8) have won eight straight games and although he enjoyed winning conference honors, he puts a bigger emphasis on winning as a team.

“It is an honor to receive that, but as long as my team is winning especially on a tough weekend against Jacksonville State, that is all that matters to me, so I am happy about that.”

“That’s what he means when he is trying to make a name for himself,” added Prothro. “He is trying to be the best he can be and when he does that, the best version of him is really, really good.”

The sophomore outfielder leads the team and is third in the conference with a .394 batting average and after two three-hit games and a 4-hit game against the Gamecocks, Ewell is ready to swing his hot bat again this weekend at Lipscomb.

