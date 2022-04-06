Gov. Beshear vetoes transgender athlete bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has vetoed a bill to ban transgender girls from girls’ sports in Kentucky.

Supporters said Senate Bill 83 protects girls’ sports by making sure they have a fair chance to succeed.

The ACLU and Fairness Campaign said it isn’t necessary, violates Title IX and will jeopardize students’ mental health.

The House passed SB 83 in a 70 to 23 vote and the Senate sent it to the governor’s desk with a 26 to 9 vote. A simple majority is needed to override a gubernatorial veto.

