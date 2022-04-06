Advertisement

Investigation underway into death of Montgomery Co. inmate

An investigation is underway after the death of an inmate at the Montgomery County Detention Center.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after the death of an inmate at the Montgomery County Detention Center.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections says the detention center notified them of the death on March 30. However, neither the inmate’s name nor the manner of death has been released.

State corrections officials say an investigation is underway to determine if there were any violations of jail standards.

We’ll keep you updated.

