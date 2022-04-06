Investigation underway into death of Montgomery Co. inmate

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after the death of an inmate at the Montgomery County Detention Center.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections says the detention center notified them of the death on March 30. However, neither the inmate’s name nor the manner of death has been released.

State corrections officials say an investigation is underway to determine if there were any violations of jail standards.

We’ll keep you updated.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.