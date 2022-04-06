Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong to severe storms possible

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will blow through the region.

Some gusty storms will once again develop and cruise through our skies. These thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated spinup. I put those in the order of greatest concern. Winds will be the primary threat from any storm that develops. Some of the gusts could reach 60 MPH, putting us right at severe thunderstorm criteria.

Let’s break this all down:

Storms blow in this afternoon

Strong to severe elements

Winds will reach 60 MPH or higher

Hail can’t be ruled out of this setup

There might be just enough spin for an isolated tornado

Wind damage is our primary concern (WKYT)

Once we reach the other side of this system, temperatures will tank. It could lead us to some very chilly air. There is even a chance that snowflakes fly across Kentucky. You might even see more than flakes and get a full-blown snow shower.

Take care of each other!

