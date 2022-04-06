Advertisement

Ky. Baptist volunteers prepare to travel for Ukrainian relief

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentuckians known for their relief work in disasters is preparing for a trip overseas to help Ukrainian refugees.

Kentucky Baptist Relief will send their first team of volunteers to Poland on Easter Sunday. Their relief workers typically travel to disaster zones, such as places hit by hurricanes or tornadoes, where they provide meals, chainsaw crews and other relief work. But now they are preparing for a much different kind of assignment.

Starting April 17th, Kentucky Baptist Relief will be sending teams to Poland. The first of 3 men and women will fly out to help refugees that have left Ukraine.

Kentucky Baptist Relief says about one fourth of Ukraine’s population has left the country, which is the largest displacement of Europeans since World War 2.

The volunteers will represent all areas of Kentucky and will be working in a shelter housing people that have left Ukraine.

“It’s mainly women and some children. Some men there,” said Ron Crow, Ky. Baptist Relief. “Caring for them. Just general house cleaning and anything that is a basic shelter situation.”

Kentucky will be partnering with disaster relief folks from Ohio, Mississippi and Louisiana. Each team will rotate out for the next 6 months. Teams will be small because housing is limited.

The disaster relief director says that teams will need to be flexible because of the various needs in that area.

