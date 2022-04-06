Lexington restaurant closing this week after nearly 50 years
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A staple of Lexington’s restaurant industry is closing down for good this week.
Max’s Loudon Square Buffet is closing on Friday, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader.
It’s one of the city’s oldest continuously operated restaurants, opening in 1974.
Employees say the owner, Max Flannery, has been recovering for the last month, after falling at home. He’s 85 years old.
They say after COVID, they can barely pay the bills.
The last day to visit the buffet is Friday, April 8. It’ll be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
