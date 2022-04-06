One Lexington working to mentor students affected by gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington is bracing for a potential spike in violence.

At Lexington Traditional Magnet School, the two are mentoring students as part of the “It Takes a Village” mentoring program. The goal is to teach them how to deal with conflict peacefully even though they live in communities affected by gun violence.

“These children want better but we have to have someone to show them better,” Dunn said.

Lexington has had at least six gun-related homicides so far, which is six less than this time last year. But shootings are slightly up with 31 to date, three more than this day last April.

“Last year over half of our homicides were between April and September. The weather warms up, school is out, so a lot of the resources that families lean on are gone,” Carama said.

With summer approaching, he says communities must prepare to serve the youth. Carama, who’s also a music artist, engages students through hip hop. He teaches the genre as a way to give power to the voiceless.

He had the boys name groups who may not have a voice in 2022, helping them see that they can empathize with others.

Dunn engages students with his personal story, telling how he changed his life around after being in the streets. He says gun violence prevention should be a part of student curriculum.

“Conflict resolution falls under mental health, so if we look at it as health situation as opposed to an elective, then I think we should be able to figure out a way to get these services to all kids in Fayette County on a regular, consistent basis,” Dunn said.

One Lexington has several initiatives and programs planned for youth this summer. You can learn more about them by clicking here.

